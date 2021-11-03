AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 70,819 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,819 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $28,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

