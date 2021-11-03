Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Progyny worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $1,571,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Progyny by 23.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Progyny by 234.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $1,333,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 537,852 shares of company stock valued at $30,334,824. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

