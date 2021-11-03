Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 190,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,391,170 shares.The stock last traded at $100.99 and had previously closed at $101.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $242,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $624,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

