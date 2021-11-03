Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 174.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 27.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 975.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.20.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.