Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 164.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 44,862 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth about $185,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth about $858,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 32.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of VVNT opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.70. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

