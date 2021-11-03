Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

NYSE VNO opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.