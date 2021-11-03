Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives $141.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 477.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after acquiring an additional 324,417 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 718.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 316,486 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,920,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,475,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.
About Hill-Rom
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.