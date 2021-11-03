Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives $141.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 477.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after acquiring an additional 324,417 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 718.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 316,486 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,920,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,475,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $155.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average of $129.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.