SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 1st

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of SXC opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $571.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunCoke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of SunCoke Energy worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

