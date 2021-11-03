Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.90.

Shares of LMT traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.89. 38,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,705. The company has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

