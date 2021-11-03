Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by North Run Capital LP

North Run Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Constellium accounts for about 2.8% of North Run Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. North Run Capital LP owned 0.14% of Constellium worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after buying an additional 5,897,736 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,920,000 after buying an additional 388,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after buying an additional 125,339 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,255. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

