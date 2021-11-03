NBW Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,969. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,789.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $1,526,222. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.