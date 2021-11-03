NBW Capital LLC Acquires 165 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 132.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

DSGX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.55. 1,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,370. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

