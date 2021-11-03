Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Trading 1% Higher

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $36.46. Approximately 1,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on FPRUY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fraport alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.