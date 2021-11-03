The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STKS stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.76 million, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $554,971 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

