Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) Shares Up ?

Enel Generación Chile S.A. (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) shot up ? on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.40. 3,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 4,343 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40.

About Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY)

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile SA, an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units.

