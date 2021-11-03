Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $806.75.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $681.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $748.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $724.24. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.