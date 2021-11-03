Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 217.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

