Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.19% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $259,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,916,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 47,285 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $86.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

