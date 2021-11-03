FORA Capital LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,930,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

