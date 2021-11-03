Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 186,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $236,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

