Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 8,765 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $212.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $217.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

