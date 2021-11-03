Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 1,731 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 28.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

UFPI stock opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

