FORA Capital LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 171.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLB opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.73. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,540 shares of company stock valued at $17,511,492. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

