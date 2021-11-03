NBW Capital LLC Sells 411 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Fox Factory worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 123.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 427.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $6.31 on Wednesday, hitting $174.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,238. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.09 and its 200 day moving average is $152.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

