NBW Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.22% of BP Midstream Partners worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP stock remained flat at $$13.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,717. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. BP Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 134.24% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. Research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.10%.

BPMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

