The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

The National Security Group has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.

The National Security Group stock remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118. The National Security Group has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

