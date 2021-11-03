NBW Capital LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.04. 3,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,804. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.