$27.23 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will report $27.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.10 million and the lowest is $26.36 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $23.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $112.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $113.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $136.83 million, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $141.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SND stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,686. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

