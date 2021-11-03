American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. American Financial Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.10-10.70 EPS.

AFG stock traded up $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.16. 1,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.