MahaDAO Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $12.68 million and $1.09 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $5.15 or 0.00008298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00081410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00073647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00100794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,926.71 or 0.99741184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.97 or 0.07236524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022299 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

