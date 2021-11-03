Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

NYSE FE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.35. 20,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,629. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

