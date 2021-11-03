Contrasting Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Haier Electronics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo Oyj N/A 15.25% 3.35% Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sampo Oyj and Haier Electronics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo Oyj 1 2 3 0 2.33 Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Haier Electronics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Haier Electronics Group pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Sampo Oyj has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haier Electronics Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Sampo Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Haier Electronics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo Oyj $11.15 billion 2.65 $42.26 million N/A N/A Haier Electronics Group $10.98 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion $2.11 21.27

Haier Electronics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sampo Oyj.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Haier Electronics Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Haier Electronics Group Company Profile

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

