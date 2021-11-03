MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $945,589.90 and $70,183.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,225.51 or 1.00222442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00058772 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.74 or 0.00616458 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.00316292 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00177530 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003755 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001465 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001968 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

