10,000 Shares in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Acquired by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 105.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 27.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 19.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at about $1,768,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.