Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 218.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

