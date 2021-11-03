Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TACO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TACO stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

