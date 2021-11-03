VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Cut by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.