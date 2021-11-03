45,000 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Bought by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 77,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 212.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 43.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.