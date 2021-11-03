Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

