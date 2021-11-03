Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

