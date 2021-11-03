BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Down 27.5% in October

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BRT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $360.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $21.70.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 222.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 76.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.