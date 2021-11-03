Short Interest in Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Drops By 27.1%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MCARY traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. 2,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,220. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. Mercari has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $30.58.

Get Mercari alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mercari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.