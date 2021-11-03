Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce $247.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $239.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $149.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $917.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDEV. Truist boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

CDEV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,714 over the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after buying an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 235,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

