Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.61 Million

Brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce $39.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.20 million and the lowest is $39.01 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $34.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $157.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.19 million to $157.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $157.59 million, with estimates ranging from $154.77 million to $160.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,857. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.90. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

