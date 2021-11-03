$34.95 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post sales of $34.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $36.10 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $31.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $155.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $164.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $190.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,712.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $1,413,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,884 shares of company stock worth $3,629,392. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLAB stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $305.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 0.32. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $325.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

