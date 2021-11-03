Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 52,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 389,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,477,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

