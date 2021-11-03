Brokerages Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target at $14.67

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several brokerages have commented on AUTL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.73. 789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,999. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

