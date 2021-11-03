MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Issues Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.84. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $503.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MVB Financial by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MVB Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MVB Financial by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

