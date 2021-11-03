Analysts Set Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) PT at $3.25

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

OUTKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.05. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

