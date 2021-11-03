Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.290-$3.300 EPS.

SRC traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.28. 7,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.65. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Truist Securities upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

